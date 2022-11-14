Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $43,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSCO opened at $209.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
