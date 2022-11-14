Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,003 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Leggett & Platt worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 2.1 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.