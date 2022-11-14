Pictet Asset Management SA Has $56.52 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,446 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $56,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $356.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.88. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

