Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

