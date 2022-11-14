Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3,855.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,172 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.