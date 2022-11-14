Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 110,027 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.32% of Ventas worth $64,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -411.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

