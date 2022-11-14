Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

