Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 485.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 403,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

FANG stock opened at $164.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $166.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.21.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

