Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,160 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of NIO worth $47,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $11.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

