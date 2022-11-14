SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 909.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

NYSE SHOP opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

