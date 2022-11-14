Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $93,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

