Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $31,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,950,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,561 shares of company stock worth $5,976,317 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,211.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,232.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

