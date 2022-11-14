STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $89,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $172.54 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,568.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

