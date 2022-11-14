Swiss National Bank Buys 4,300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of AmerisourceBergen worth $96,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 288.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $153.01 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

