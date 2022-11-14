Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 906,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $95,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.