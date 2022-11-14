Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Edison International worth $104,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

EIX stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

