Swiss National Bank Buys 10,000 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of onsemi worth $94,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

