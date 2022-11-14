W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $90,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $586.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

