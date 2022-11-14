VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

VICI stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

