WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.