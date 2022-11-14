The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $324.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

