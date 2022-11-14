Duality Advisers LP Purchases 1,273 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $324.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.