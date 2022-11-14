Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 474.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

