Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 64.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.