Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $96.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.