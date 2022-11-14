Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

NYSE ED opened at $89.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $556,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

