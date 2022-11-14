Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 190.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

