American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31. American Electric Power also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.60.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.98 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 142,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.