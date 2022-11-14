Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $76.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $74.33 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.