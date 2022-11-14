Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,613 shares of company stock worth $15,885,104. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

