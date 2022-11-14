Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,715 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $93.35 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

