Inspire Investing LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 3.4 %

BRO stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

