WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

