State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,484 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.9 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.