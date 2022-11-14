State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

