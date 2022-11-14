Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

