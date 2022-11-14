Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

