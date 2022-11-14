CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of CRSP opened at $60.35 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

