Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tennant Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

