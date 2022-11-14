Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

