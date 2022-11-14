Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vontier by 38.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

