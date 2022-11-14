Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.1 %

ASIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.66 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.