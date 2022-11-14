Inspire Investing LLC Sells 15,572 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $785.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

