Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.
Okta Stock Performance
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
