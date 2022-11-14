Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

ZWS stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

