Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 56.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

About Owens & Minor

NYSE:OMI opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

