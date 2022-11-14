Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $159.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

