Tiaa Fsb Invests $918,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $225.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $306.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05.

