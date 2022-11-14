Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.75 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH stock opened at $317.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

