Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 649 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Shares of ECL opened at $155.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

